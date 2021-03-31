Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Plans $0.08 Annual Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.42. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.