Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Plans $0.08 Annual Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.42. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.