Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ELP stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,348,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after buying an additional 2,070,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,090 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

