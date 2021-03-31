Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 169.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBS opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

