Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.73, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 245,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $13,031,000. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

