Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Communications Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

JCS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 10,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCS shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

