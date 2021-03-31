Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Commerzbank stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,375. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

