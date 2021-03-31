Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shares were up 3.9% on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $82.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Comerica traded as high as $71.77 and last traded at $71.29. Approximately 6,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,466,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.37.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

