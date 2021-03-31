Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

CMCSA stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

