Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 692 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 692 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $318.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

