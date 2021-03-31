Colony Group LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

MGM opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

