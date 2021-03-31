Colony Group LLC Buys New Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

