Colony Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

ESGU opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

