Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,722,000. Accenture comprises about 45.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.29. 34,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,753. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $281.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average of $246.85. The stock has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.