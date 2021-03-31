Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares during the period.

IEMG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,632,206. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79.

