Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 0.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. 84,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,575. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

