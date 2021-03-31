Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,653 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $261.68. The stock had a trading volume of 107,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,773. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $268.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

