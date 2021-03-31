Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,679 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 318,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,729. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

