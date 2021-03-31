Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Professional Planning bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. 137,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,875. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $38.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.