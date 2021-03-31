Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of RNP stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.35.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
