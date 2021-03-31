Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

