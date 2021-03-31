Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

