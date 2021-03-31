Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of FOF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 118,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,501. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

