CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CohBar stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 6,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWBR. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on CohBar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

