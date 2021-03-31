ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLIR opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $168.24 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.03. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.