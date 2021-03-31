Clean Power Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in March

Clean Power Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 152,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,389. Clean Power Capital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46.
Clean Power Capital Company Profile
