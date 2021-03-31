Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $2,255,939. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

