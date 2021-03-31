Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLVT. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE CLVT opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

