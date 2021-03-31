Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,985,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 432,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

