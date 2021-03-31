Citigroup Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.