Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 189.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 166,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

