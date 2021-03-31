Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,082 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

