Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 165.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,051.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,050 shares of company stock worth $3,569,398. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

