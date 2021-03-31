Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $80.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NUVA stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

