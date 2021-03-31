Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $80.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
NUVA stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.