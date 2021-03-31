Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $48,950,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 18.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,022,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 160,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.28.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.33. 10,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,400. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $146.19 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

