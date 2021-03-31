Circle Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,904,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

PWV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. 1,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,560. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

