Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.37. 7,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

