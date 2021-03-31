Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806,532. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

