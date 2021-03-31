Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 483,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after buying an additional 298,569 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $30,606,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 309,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,442,883. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,787,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,405 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. KeyCorp increased their target price on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.