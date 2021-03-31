Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.07. 2,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,470. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.25 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

