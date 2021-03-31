Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 52 week low of $158.89 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.