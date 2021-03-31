Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $83.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $103.20. 33,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,478,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

