Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Reaches $198.62 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $198.62 million and $160.05 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 40.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,458.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.77 or 0.00640251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

