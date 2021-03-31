ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $587.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ChromaDex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

