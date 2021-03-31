Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHR shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “ourperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of TSE:CHR traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.55. 181,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,054. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$736.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.