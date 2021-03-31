China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNH opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

