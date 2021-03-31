China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.29

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 23685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.