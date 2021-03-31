Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Up to $8.59

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $9.23. Chimerix shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 4,334 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $819.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.