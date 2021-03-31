Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of CHWY opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.93 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,907,000 after buying an additional 171,632 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

