Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.93 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58. Chewy has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,195,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,449 shares in the company, valued at $13,097,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

