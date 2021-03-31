Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 237,158 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 938,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $45,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPB stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.