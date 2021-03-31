Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $43,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,892,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.